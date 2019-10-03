Contrasting of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

As Conglomerates companies, Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.49%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.