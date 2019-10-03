Contrasting of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

As Conglomerates companies, Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.49%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|-0.97%
|7.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8.78%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
