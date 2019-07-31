Contrasting of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. shares and 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.55% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited -0.2% 2.52% 0% 0% 0% 2.83%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Summary

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats on 2 of the 3 factors Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.