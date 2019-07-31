Contrasting of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 has Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. shares and 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|1.02%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.55%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|-0.2%
|2.52%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.83%
For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Summary
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats on 2 of the 3 factors Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
