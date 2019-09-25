Contrasting of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)

We are contrasting Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 56.54% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.