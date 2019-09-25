Contrasting of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)

We are contrasting Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|104.85
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 56.54% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|-0.97%
|7.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8.78%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|1.09%
|3.14%
|0%
|3.35%
For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Pure Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Pure Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
