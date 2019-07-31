Contrasting of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)

This is a contrast between Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 7.62 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 70.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.55% PICO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 5.28% 6.77% 4.12% 0.53% 24.29%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than PICO Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors PICO Holdings Inc. beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.