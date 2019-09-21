Contrasting of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Summary

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.