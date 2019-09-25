Contrasting of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)

Since Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.