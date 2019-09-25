Contrasting of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU)

Since Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
|-0.97%
|7.11%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|8.78%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
