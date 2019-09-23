Contrasting of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

We will be contrasting the differences between ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 10 2.02 N/A -0.25 0.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 32 25.50 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Slack Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Slack Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9% Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ChannelAdvisor Corporation is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Slack Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Slack Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Slack Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 0 4 3 2.43

Slack Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $34.29 consensus target price and a 44.20% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Slack Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.2% and 42.5% respectively. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Slack Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56% Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Slack Technologies Inc.

Summary

Slack Technologies Inc. beats ChannelAdvisor Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.