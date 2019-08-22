Contrasting of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Both ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 2.04 N/A -0.25 0.00 Shopify Inc. 260 33.73 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Shopify Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9% Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5%

Risk & Volatility

ChannelAdvisor Corporation is 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.21 beta. Shopify Inc.’s 1.31 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ChannelAdvisor Corporation is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Shopify Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 12.6. Shopify Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Shopify Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61

Competitively Shopify Inc. has an average target price of $320.37, with potential downside of -17.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares and 77.9% of Shopify Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.43% are Shopify Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56% Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6%

For the past year ChannelAdvisor Corporation had bearish trend while Shopify Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats ChannelAdvisor Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.