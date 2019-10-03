Contrasting of Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNGU) and R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNGU) and R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) are two firms in the Healthcare Information Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare Inc. 52 0.00 N/A -87.06 0.00 R1 RCM Inc. 11 3.37 92.02M -0.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Change Healthcare Inc. and R1 RCM Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% R1 RCM Inc. 847,329,650.09% -377.2% -5.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Change Healthcare Inc. and R1 RCM Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of R1 RCM Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Change Healthcare Inc. -1.94% -3.61% 0% 0% 0% -4% R1 RCM Inc. -2.56% -0.55% 18.57% 58.04% 59.04% 58.24%

For the past year Change Healthcare Inc. has -4% weaker performance while R1 RCM Inc. has 58.24% stronger performance.

Summary

R1 RCM Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Change Healthcare Inc.

R1 RCM Inc. provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers revenue cycle management services to manage their revenue cycles, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers. The company also provides physician advisory services, which offer concurrent level of care billing classification reviews, as well as retrospective chart audits to assist hospitals in properly billing payers for selected services. It serves single or multi-hospital healthcare systems, including faith-based healthcare systems, community healthcare systems, academic medical centers and their affiliated ambulatory clinics, and physician practice groups. The company was formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc. and changed its name to R1 RCM Inc. in January 2017. R1 RCM Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.