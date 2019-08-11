Contrasting of Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

Since Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 9 2.48 N/A -0.03 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 582.91 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Champions Oncology Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Champions Oncology Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Champions Oncology Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $48.5, while its potential upside is 56.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Champions Oncology Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.6% and 99.9% respectively. Insiders held 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. has -17.16% weaker performance while Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.03% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Champions Oncology Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.