Contrasting of Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 9 2.53 N/A -0.03 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Champions Oncology Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Volatility and Risk

Champions Oncology Inc.’s current beta is 1.02 and it happens to be 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.09 beta and it is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. which has a 10.1 Current Ratio and a 10.1 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Champions Oncology Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 138.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Champions Oncology Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.