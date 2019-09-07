Contrasting of Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.36 N/A -0.03 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 472.06 N/A -6.08 0.00

Demonstrates Champions Oncology Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Champions Oncology Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Volatility and Risk

Champions Oncology Inc. has a beta of 1.02 and its 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has beta of 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Blueprint Medicines Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Champions Oncology Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s potential upside is 41.61% and its average price target is $110.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Champions Oncology Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 54.6% and 95% respectively. 20.87% are Champions Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Champions Oncology Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.