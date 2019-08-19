Contrasting of Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 9 2.65 N/A -0.03 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 36.29 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Champions Oncology Inc. and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. Its rival Alector Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Alector Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Champions Oncology Inc. and Alector Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Alector Inc. is $27, which is potential 81.82% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Champions Oncology Inc. and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.6% and 59.1% respectively. 20.87% are Champions Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. has -17.16% weaker performance while Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats Champions Oncology Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.