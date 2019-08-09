Contrasting of CGI Inc. (GIB) and Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX)

This is a contrast between CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) and Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI Inc. 72 0.00 N/A 3.26 23.63 Xerox Corporation 32 0.72 N/A 2.06 15.57

In table 1 we can see CGI Inc. and Xerox Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Xerox Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CGI Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. CGI Inc. is presently more expensive than Xerox Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CGI Inc. and Xerox Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 9.8% Xerox Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 3%

Volatility & Risk

CGI Inc. has a 0.55 beta, while its volatility is 45.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Xerox Corporation is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CGI Inc. Its rival Xerox Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Xerox Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CGI Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CGI Inc. and Xerox Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xerox Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

CGI Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.50% and an $83 average target price. On the other hand, Xerox Corporation’s potential upside is 41.32% and its average target price is $42. Based on the data shown earlier, Xerox Corporation is looking more favorable than CGI Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70% of CGI Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.3% of Xerox Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 12.4% of CGI Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Xerox Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CGI Inc. -3.12% -0.18% 7.52% 17.59% 20.92% 25.72% Xerox Corporation -8.52% -11.42% -3.49% 13.99% 24.76% 62.45%

For the past year CGI Inc. was less bullish than Xerox Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors CGI Inc. beats Xerox Corporation.

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. The company also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and geospatial solutions. In addition, it offers Asset & Resource Management, a solution suite for the utilities industry; Atlas360, a customer relationship management and business process solution; Collections360, a collections and debt management solution; Trade360, a trade solution; CommunityCare360; FlexProperty, an ERP solution for property management; Payments360; mobile workforce and outage management solutions, such as PragmaCAD and PragmaLINE; Ratabase, a solution for insurance companies; Sm@rtering, a meter infrastructure management solution; and Unify360. The company serves communication, financial service, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, post and logistic, retail and consumer service, transportation, and utility industries, as well as government. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Xerox Corporation provides document management solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Document Technology segment offers desktop monochrome and color printers, multifunction printers, copiers, digital printing presses, and light production devices; and production printing and publishing systems for the graphic communications marketplace and large enterprises. Its Services segment provides document outsourcing services comprising managed print, workflow automation, and communication and marketing services. The company also sells paper, wide-format systems, global imaging systems network integration solutions, and electronic presentation systems. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers; and through its sales force, as well as through a network of independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.