Contrasting of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) and Its Rivals

As Agricultural Chemicals company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98% of CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.52% of all Agricultural Chemicals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand CF Industries Holdings Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 12.42% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has CF Industries Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Industries Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.80% 2.50% Industry Average 71.49% 16.84% 3.90%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing CF Industries Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CF Industries Holdings Inc. N/A 45 34.42 Industry Average 250.30M 350.12M 17.95

CF Industries Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio CF Industries Holdings Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Industries Holdings Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 2.00 2.62

$50.5 is the consensus price target of CF Industries Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 2.45%. The potential upside of the peers is 53.45%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CF Industries Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Industries Holdings Inc. 1.31% 6.53% 14.48% 15.1% 12.76% 13.9% Industry Average 5.16% 8.28% 12.05% 38.43% 22.36% 54.28%

For the past year CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CF Industries Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.2. Competitively, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 2.95 and 2.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CF Industries Holdings Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.91 shows that CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.19 which is 19.43% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

CF Industries Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s peers beat CF Industries Holdings Inc.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It offers products primarily to cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, farmers, and industrial users. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.