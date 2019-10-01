Contrasting of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFAU) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 22.36M 0.03 315.45 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 212,547,528.52% 0.9% 0.8% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Its rival Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6 and 6 respectively. Longevity Acquisition Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.5% and 28.5%. Insiders held 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, Longevity Acquisition Corporation has 32.79% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Longevity Acquisition Corporation

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Longevity Acquisition Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.