Contrasting of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (KOOL) and Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) and Restoration Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.56 N/A -17.72 0.00 Restoration Robotics Inc. 1 1.35 N/A -0.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Restoration Robotics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Restoration Robotics Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Restoration Robotics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Restoration Robotics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Restoration Robotics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Restoration Robotics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $1, while its potential downside is -67.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.8% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. shares and 33% of Restoration Robotics Inc. shares. About 30.91% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Restoration Robotics Inc. has 6.07% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 2.05% 2.41% 11.11% -18.33% -25.5% 11.65% Restoration Robotics Inc. -0.16% 9.17% 13.47% -24.54% -75.31% 54.18%

For the past year Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Restoration Robotics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Restoration Robotics Inc. beats Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. It offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.