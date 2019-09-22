Contrasting of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (KOOL) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.99 N/A -17.72 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 19 5.78 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and AxoGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, AxoGen Inc. has a 0.15 beta which is 85.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AxoGen Inc. are 8.8 and 8 respectively. AxoGen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and AxoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AxoGen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $1, while its potential downside is -81.24%. Meanwhile, AxoGen Inc.’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 97.88%. The data provided earlier shows that AxoGen Inc. appears more favorable than Cesca Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and AxoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.8% and 87.4% respectively. About 30.91% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% are AxoGen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 2.05% 2.41% 11.11% -18.33% -25.5% 11.65% AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99%

For the past year Cesca Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while AxoGen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors AxoGen Inc. beats Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.