Contrasting of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 10.02 N/A -0.46 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 9.93 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cerus Corporation and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cerus Corporation and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.6 beta means Cerus Corporation’s volatility is 60.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 1.91 beta and it is 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Cerus Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cerus Corporation and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Cerus Corporation is $7.5, with potential upside of 47.06%. Competitively Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 56.56%. The data provided earlier shows that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. appears more favorable than Cerus Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares and 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. Cerus Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Cerus Corporation had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Cerus Corporation beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.