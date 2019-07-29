Contrasting of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Both Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 12.52 N/A -0.46 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.50 N/A -18.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cerus Corporation and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4%

Risk and Volatility

Cerus Corporation’s current beta is 1.44 and it happens to be 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 121.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.21 beta.

Liquidity

Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Cerus Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cerus Corporation and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerus Corporation’s upside potential is 52.80% at a $9 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 242.30% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Cerus Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cerus Corporation and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.9% and 57.5%. Cerus Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 7.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18%

For the past year Cerus Corporation had bullish trend while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.