Contrasting of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.20 N/A -0.46 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cerus Corporation and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation are 2.8 and 2.5. Competitively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 39.3 and 39.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cerus Corporation and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$9 is Cerus Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 66.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares and 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 33.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Cerus Corporation had bullish trend while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.