Contrasting of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.14 N/A -0.46 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.73 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cerus Corporation and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cerus Corporation and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cerus Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.6. In other hand, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation are 2.8 and 2.5. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 7.3 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cerus Corporation and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cerus Corporation’s upside potential is 39.66% at a $7.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 102.22%. The data provided earlier shows that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Cerus Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares and 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Cerus Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Cerus Corporation.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.