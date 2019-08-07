Contrasting of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 10.27 N/A -0.46 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 48.30 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cerus Corporation and Alector Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation. Its rival Alector Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Alector Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cerus Corporation and Alector Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 78.57% for Cerus Corporation with average price target of $9. Competitively the average price target of Alector Inc. is $27, which is potential 46.82% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cerus Corporation seems more appealing than Alector Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cerus Corporation and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 59.1% respectively. Insiders held 2.1% of Cerus Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.1% of Alector Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Cerus Corporation was less bullish than Alector Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats Cerus Corporation.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.