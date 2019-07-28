Contrasting of Cerner Corporation (CERN) and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

We are contrasting Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Healthcare Information Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner Corporation 64 4.30 N/A 1.92 35.71 Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 1 1.31 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cerner Corporation and Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner Corporation 0.00% 12.7% 9.4% Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0.00% -64.9% -17%

Risk & Volatility

Cerner Corporation is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1. Competitively, Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s 60.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cerner Corporation are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Cerner Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cerner Corporation and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner Corporation 1 0 5 2.83 Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerner Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -0.60% and an $72.67 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.1% of Cerner Corporation shares and 43.1% of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Cerner Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.8% of Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerner Corporation 0.9% 8.15% 20.55% 19.21% 16.22% 30.87% Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0% 20.59% 7.42% 36.67% -21.15% 51.85%

For the past year Cerner Corporation has weaker performance than Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Cerner Corporation beats Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Cerner Corporation designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts, and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware, and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individualÂ’s electronic health record at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as assists to enhance outcomes and lower costs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions; and various complementary services, including support, hosting, managed, implementation, and strategic consulting services. Further, it provides various services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management, revenue cycle, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. It serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It offers computer software-based solutions through its Looking Glass platform, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company also provides patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care through individual workflows comprising clinical analytics, operating room management, physician portal, and care coordination; and health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include Web-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query. In addition, the company provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. It sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.