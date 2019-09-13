Contrasting of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

We will be comparing the differences between Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 9.74 N/A -0.28 0.00 SVMK Inc. 17 8.51 N/A -1.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and SVMK Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SVMK Inc. 0.00% -89% -23.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival SVMK Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. SVMK Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and SVMK Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 SVMK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is $61.75, with potential upside of 17.91%. SVMK Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average price target and a 24.29% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that SVMK Inc. seems more appealing than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and SVMK Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 77%. 0.6% are Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, SVMK Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57% SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was more bullish than SVMK Inc.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors SVMK Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.