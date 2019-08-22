Contrasting of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) and Its Peers

We are comparing Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. N/A 50 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.13 3.60 2.70

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 135.80%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Dividends

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.