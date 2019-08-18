Contrasting of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|50
|9.25
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
|Ideanomics Inc.
|2
|2.27
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Ideanomics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 2.69% for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. with average price target of $52.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Ideanomics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 3.3%. Insiders held 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|3.68%
|3.88%
|2.99%
|31.27%
|66.18%
|54.57%
|Ideanomics Inc.
|4.4%
|-26.64%
|33.8%
|62.39%
|-13.24%
|58.76%
For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was less bullish than Ideanomics Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.
