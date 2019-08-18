Contrasting of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 50 9.25 N/A -0.28 0.00 Ideanomics Inc. 2 2.27 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Ideanomics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ideanomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2.69% for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. with average price target of $52.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Ideanomics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 3.3%. Insiders held 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57% Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was less bullish than Ideanomics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.