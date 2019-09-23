Contrasting of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)

We will be comparing the differences between Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 9.53 N/A -0.28 0.00 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 9 1.95 N/A 0.11 77.24

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s average price target is $61.75, while its potential upside is 19.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 1.9%. Insiders held 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 54.57% stronger performance while CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has -2.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.