Contrasting of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Since Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 10.34 N/A -0.28 0.00 Avalara Inc. 68 19.78 N/A -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Avalara Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2%

Liquidity

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Avalara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Avalara Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Avalara Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Avalara Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

The upside potential is 6.16% for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. with average target price of $60.67. Meanwhile, Avalara Inc.’s average target price is $89, while its potential upside is 5.53%. The data provided earlier shows that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. appears more favorable than Avalara Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares and 71.5% of Avalara Inc. shares. 0.6% are Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Avalara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57% Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has weaker performance than Avalara Inc.

Summary

Avalara Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.