Contrasting of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 9.50 N/A -0.28 0.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Aurora Mobile Limited is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.9. Aurora Mobile Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Aurora Mobile Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is $61.75, with potential upside of 19.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 13.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile Limited has 33.75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57% Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. had bullish trend while Aurora Mobile Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.