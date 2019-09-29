Contrasting of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 3 0.00 12.61M -1.25 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 18.52M -3.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cerecor Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 372,668,971.84% -218.9% -65.9% Pulmatrix Inc. 2,147,495,361.78% -159.3% -125%

Risk and Volatility

Cerecor Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Pulmatrix Inc. has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Pulmatrix Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Cerecor Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.5 is Cerecor Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 221.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cerecor Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance while Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cerecor Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.