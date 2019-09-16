Contrasting of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Both Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 8.86 N/A -1.25 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cerecor Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. Its rival Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 194.12% for Cerecor Inc. with consensus target price of $10.5. Meanwhile, Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 70.94%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Cerecor Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.