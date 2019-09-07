Contrasting of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Since Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.09 N/A -1.25 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.96 shows that Cerecor Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Novo Nordisk A/S’s 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk A/S has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

Cerecor Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 258.36% for Cerecor Inc. with consensus price target of $10.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cerecor Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 9.8% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has stronger performance than Novo Nordisk A/S

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.