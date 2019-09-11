Contrasting of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 9.60 N/A -1.25 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Cerecor Inc.’s 1.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 96.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cerecor Inc.’s average target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 192.48%. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average target price and a 331.78% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerecor Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cerecor Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 59.8% respectively. Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has stronger performance than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.