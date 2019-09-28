Contrasting of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 3 0.00 12.61M -1.25 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 57.29M -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cerecor Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cerecor Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 371,822,846.02% -218.9% -65.9% ContraFect Corporation 14,861,219,195.85% -184.4% -19.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.96 beta indicates that Cerecor Inc. is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ContraFect Corporation has a 0.05 beta which is 95.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, ContraFect Corporation which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and ContraFect Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, with potential upside of 221.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cerecor Inc. and ContraFect Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 37.6%. About 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance while ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance.

Summary

ContraFect Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.