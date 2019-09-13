Contrasting of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 9.31 N/A -1.25 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.20 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cerecor Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility & Risk

Cerecor Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.96 beta. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on the other hand, has 0.46 beta which makes it 54.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Cerecor Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 180.00% and an $10.5 average target price. On the other hand, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s potential upside is 56.12% and its average target price is $7.4. The information presented earlier suggests that Cerecor Inc. looks more robust than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cerecor Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 60.9% respectively. Insiders owned 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. was more bullish than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.