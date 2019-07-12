Contrasting of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 11.02 N/A -1.19 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cerecor Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cerecor Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$10.5 is Cerecor Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 111.69%. On the other hand, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s potential upside is 422.39% and its consensus target price is $7. Based on the results shown earlier, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerecor Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.3% of Cerecor Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.3% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has weaker performance than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.