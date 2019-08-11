Contrasting of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.26 N/A -1.25 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 110 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cerecor Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cerecor Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Risk & Volatility

Cerecor Inc.’s current beta is 1.96 and it happens to be 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 22.3 and has 22.3 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cerecor Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

The upside potential is 227.10% for Cerecor Inc. with average target price of $10.5. Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $169.33 average target price and a 47.45% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cerecor Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 0% respectively. Cerecor Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. was less bullish than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Cerecor Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.