Contrasting of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.38 N/A -1.25 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.50 N/A 5.49 20.63

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cerecor Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Volatility and Risk

Cerecor Inc.’s current beta is 1.96 and it happens to be 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Cerecor Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.5, and a 216.27% upside potential. Meanwhile, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $163.33, while its potential upside is 51.37%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cerecor Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 98.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. Comparatively, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. was more bullish than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.