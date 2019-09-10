Contrasting of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 8.67 N/A -1.25 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 118.30 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cerecor Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

Cerecor Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Albireo Pharma Inc. has a 1.5 beta and it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Albireo Pharma Inc. which has a 15.5 Current Ratio and a 15.5 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 224.07% for Cerecor Inc. with consensus price target of $10.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. was more bullish than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.