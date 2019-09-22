Contrasting of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Since Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.70 N/A 0.27 11.39 Radware Ltd. 25 4.81 N/A 0.37 70.53

Table 1 demonstrates Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Radware Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Radware Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Ceragon Networks Ltd. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Radware Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8% Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.21. Competitively, Radware Ltd.’s beta is 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ceragon Networks Ltd. Its rival Radware Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.6 respectively. Radware Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Radware Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 73.3% respectively. Insiders held 21.7% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.5% of Radware Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58% Radware Ltd. 5.48% 6.72% 5.73% 10.24% 0.08% 16.16%

For the past year Ceragon Networks Ltd. has -19.58% weaker performance while Radware Ltd. has 16.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Radware Ltd. beats Ceragon Networks Ltd. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.