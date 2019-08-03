Contrasting of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) and Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Both Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) and Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.74 N/A 0.27 11.39 Lantronix Inc. 3 1.60 N/A 0.08 42.47

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Lantronix Inc. Lantronix Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ceragon Networks Ltd. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lantronix Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Lantronix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8% Lantronix Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.21 beta means Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s volatility is 21.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Lantronix Inc.’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Lantronix Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Lantronix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Lantronix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Lantronix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a consensus price target of $5, and a 64.47% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Lantronix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 27.7%. 21.7% are Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.6% of Lantronix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58% Lantronix Inc. -3.64% 3.61% -3.16% 24.64% 29.81% 17.01%

For the past year Ceragon Networks Ltd. has -19.58% weaker performance while Lantronix Inc. has 17.01% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Ceragon Networks Ltd. beats Lantronix Inc.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.