Contrasting of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) and Its Rivals

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ceragon Networks Ltd. has 21.9% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Ceragon Networks Ltd. has 21.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ceragon Networks Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.40% 8.00% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Ceragon Networks Ltd. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks Ltd. N/A 3 11.39 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Ceragon Networks Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Ceragon Networks Ltd. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Ceragon Networks Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.96 2.71

The rivals have a potential upside of 70.67%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ceragon Networks Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Ceragon Networks Ltd. had bearish trend while Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ceragon Networks Ltd. are 2 and 1.4. Competitively, Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s rivals have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Risk & Volatility

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.21. Competitively, Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s rivals are 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

Ceragon Networks Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s competitors beat Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.