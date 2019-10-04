Contrasting of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

As Communication Equipment companies, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks Ltd. 2 1.46 51.09M 0.27 11.39 Clearfield Inc. 12 0.00 11.10M 0.35 38.41

Demonstrates Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Clearfield Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Clearfield Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Ceragon Networks Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Clearfield Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks Ltd. 2,052,054,464.39% 14.4% 8% Clearfield Inc. 96,187,175.04% 6.2% 5.8%

Risk and Volatility

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.21. Clearfield Inc.’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ceragon Networks Ltd. are 2 and 1.4. Competitively, Clearfield Inc. has 9 and 7.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Clearfield Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ceragon Networks Ltd. and Clearfield Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Clearfield Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Clearfield Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus target price and a 63.79% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.9% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares and 29.9% of Clearfield Inc. shares. About 21.7% of Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.3% of Clearfield Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58% Clearfield Inc. -4.95% 0.3% -8.05% 9.87% 1.92% 33.57%

For the past year Ceragon Networks Ltd. had bearish trend while Clearfield Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Clearfield Inc. beats Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.