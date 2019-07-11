Contrasting of CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) and GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBP)

CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) and GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBP) are two firms in the Telecom Services – Domestic that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenturyLink Inc. 13 0.58 N/A -1.54 0.00 GCI Liberty Inc. 25 7.10 N/A -8.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CenturyLink Inc. and GCI Liberty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenturyLink Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 2.5% GCI Liberty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for CenturyLink Inc. and GCI Liberty Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CenturyLink Inc. 3 9 0 2.75 GCI Liberty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CenturyLink Inc. has a 2.15% upside potential and an average price target of $12.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.9% of CenturyLink Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.48% of GCI Liberty Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of CenturyLink Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.22% of GCI Liberty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CenturyLink Inc. -4.2% -8.52% -25.51% -42.09% -43.09% -27.72% GCI Liberty Inc. 1.48% 1.2% 6.53% 6.4% 9.07% 7.72%

For the past year CenturyLink Inc. has -27.72% weaker performance while GCI Liberty Inc. has 7.72% stronger performance.

Summary

CenturyLink Inc. beats GCI Liberty Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; multi-protocol label switching, a data networking technology to support real-time voice and video; and private line services for the transmission of data between sites. It also provides Ethernet services, including point-to-point and multi-point equipment configurations that facilitate data transmissions across metropolitan areas and wide area networks (WAN); colocation services that enable its customers to install their own information technology (IT) equipment; and managed hosting services comprising cloud and traditional computing, application management, back-up, storage, and other services. In addition, the company offers video entertainment services and satellite digital television; Voice over Internet Protocol, a real-time, two-way voice communication service; and managed services that consist of network, hosting, cloud, and IT services. Further, it provides local calling, long-distance voice, integrated services digital network, WAN, and switched access services; and data integration, which includes the sale of telecommunications equipment and providing network management, installation, and maintenance of data equipment, and the building of proprietary fiber-optic broadband networks. Additionally, the company leases and subleases space in its office buildings, warehouses, and other properties. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 5.9 million broadband subscribers and 325 thousand television subscribers; and operated 58 data centers in North America, Europe, and Asia. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana.