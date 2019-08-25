Contrasting of CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) and BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

As Telecom Services – Domestic companies, CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) and BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenturyLink Inc. 12 0.54 N/A -7.48 0.00 BCE Inc. 45 0.00 N/A 2.42 18.62

Table 1 highlights CenturyLink Inc. and BCE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenturyLink Inc. 0.00% -40.5% -11.3% BCE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.86 beta means CenturyLink Inc.’s volatility is 14.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. BCE Inc.’s 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CenturyLink Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, BCE Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. CenturyLink Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BCE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for CenturyLink Inc. and BCE Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CenturyLink Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 BCE Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

CenturyLink Inc.’s upside potential is 7.05% at a $12 consensus price target. BCE Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60 consensus price target and a 29.90% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that BCE Inc. appears more favorable than CenturyLink Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CenturyLink Inc. and BCE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77% and 52.9% respectively. About 0.6% of CenturyLink Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.03% of BCE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CenturyLink Inc. 5.41% 3.33% 6.43% -19.29% -35.14% -20.2% BCE Inc. -1.42% -0.68% 1.03% 4.54% 6.77% 14.12%

For the past year CenturyLink Inc. had bearish trend while BCE Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BCE Inc. beats CenturyLink Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; multi-protocol label switching, a data networking technology to support real-time voice and video; and private line services for the transmission of data between sites. It also provides Ethernet services, including point-to-point and multi-point equipment configurations that facilitate data transmissions across metropolitan areas and wide area networks (WAN); colocation services that enable its customers to install their own information technology (IT) equipment; and managed hosting services comprising cloud and traditional computing, application management, back-up, storage, and other services. In addition, the company offers video entertainment services and satellite digital television; Voice over Internet Protocol, a real-time, two-way voice communication service; and managed services that consist of network, hosting, cloud, and IT services. Further, it provides local calling, long-distance voice, integrated services digital network, WAN, and switched access services; and data integration, which includes the sale of telecommunications equipment and providing network management, installation, and maintenance of data equipment, and the building of proprietary fiber-optic broadband networks. Additionally, the company leases and subleases space in its office buildings, warehouses, and other properties. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 5.9 million broadband subscribers and 325 thousand television subscribers; and operated 58 data centers in North America, Europe, and Asia. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana.

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol TV, local telephone, and long distance, as well as other communications services and products. This segment also offers competitive local exchange carrier services; business service solutions, such as hosting and cloud, managed, professional, and infrastructure services; and Web and audio conferencing, and e-mail solutions. The Bell Media segment owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 34 specialty and pay TV channels; 105 radio stations; 30,000 advertising faces; and 200 Websites. This segment also offers out of home advertising services and digital media services. BCE Inc. offers its services through a network of corporate and dealer-owned retail stores, national retailers, and call center representatives, as well as Websites and door-to-door sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.