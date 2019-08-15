Contrasting of CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) and ATN International Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Both CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) and ATN International Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) are Telecom Services – Domestic companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenturyLink Inc. 12 0.54 N/A -7.48 0.00 ATN International Inc. 60 1.94 N/A 0.97 57.89

Demonstrates CenturyLink Inc. and ATN International Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CenturyLink Inc. and ATN International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenturyLink Inc. 0.00% -40.5% -11.3% ATN International Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.86 beta indicates that CenturyLink Inc. is 14.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, ATN International Inc.’s 60.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.4 beta.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CenturyLink Inc. Its rival ATN International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. ATN International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CenturyLink Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CenturyLink Inc. and ATN International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CenturyLink Inc. 1 3 0 2.75 ATN International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$12.25 is CenturyLink Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 8.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CenturyLink Inc. and ATN International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77% and 65.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of CenturyLink Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of ATN International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CenturyLink Inc. 5.41% 3.33% 6.43% -19.29% -35.14% -20.2% ATN International Inc. -2.39% -3.47% -7.04% -23.47% -11.37% -21.33%

For the past year CenturyLink Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ATN International Inc.

Summary

ATN International Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors CenturyLink Inc.

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; multi-protocol label switching, a data networking technology to support real-time voice and video; and private line services for the transmission of data between sites. It also provides Ethernet services, including point-to-point and multi-point equipment configurations that facilitate data transmissions across metropolitan areas and wide area networks (WAN); colocation services that enable its customers to install their own information technology (IT) equipment; and managed hosting services comprising cloud and traditional computing, application management, back-up, storage, and other services. In addition, the company offers video entertainment services and satellite digital television; Voice over Internet Protocol, a real-time, two-way voice communication service; and managed services that consist of network, hosting, cloud, and IT services. Further, it provides local calling, long-distance voice, integrated services digital network, WAN, and switched access services; and data integration, which includes the sale of telecommunications equipment and providing network management, installation, and maintenance of data equipment, and the building of proprietary fiber-optic broadband networks. Additionally, the company leases and subleases space in its office buildings, warehouses, and other properties. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 5.9 million broadband subscribers and 325 thousand television subscribers; and operated 58 data centers in North America, Europe, and Asia. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana.

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. The company operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. It offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local and long-distance telephone services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications services, as well as wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers. The company also provides wireless devices and accessories comprising smartphones, feature phones, wireless hot spots, and various wireless solutions for small businesses; and sells original equipment manufacturer and after-market accessories, such as phone protection, battery charging solutions, and Bluetooth hands-free kits. In addition, it owns and operates commercial distributed generation solar power systems; and terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems. ATN International, Inc. offers its services through direct sales force, retail stores, and independent dealers. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.