Contrasting of Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Both Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Century Bancorp Inc.
|83
|4.07
|N/A
|5.10
|16.42
|The First Bancorp Inc.
|26
|4.32
|N/A
|2.29
|11.45
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The First Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Century Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than The First Bancorp Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Century Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|12.3%
|0.7%
|The First Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|12.4%
|1.2%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.83 shows that Century Bancorp Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The First Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.62 beta which makes it 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 51.2% of Century Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39% of The First Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Century Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 69.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of The First Bancorp Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Century Bancorp Inc.
|1.32%
|-6.19%
|-8.1%
|8.65%
|9.98%
|23.65%
|The First Bancorp Inc.
|0.73%
|-0.49%
|-1.09%
|1%
|-14.01%
|-0.34%
For the past year Century Bancorp Inc. has 23.65% stronger performance while The First Bancorp Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance.
Summary
Century Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors The First Bancorp Inc.
