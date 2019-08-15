Contrasting of Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Both Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp Inc. 83 4.07 N/A 5.10 16.42 The First Bancorp Inc. 26 4.32 N/A 2.29 11.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The First Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Century Bancorp Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Century Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than The First Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 0.7% The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that Century Bancorp Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The First Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.62 beta which makes it 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.2% of Century Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39% of The First Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Century Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 69.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of The First Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Bancorp Inc. 1.32% -6.19% -8.1% 8.65% 9.98% 23.65% The First Bancorp Inc. 0.73% -0.49% -1.09% 1% -14.01% -0.34%

For the past year Century Bancorp Inc. has 23.65% stronger performance while The First Bancorp Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Century Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors The First Bancorp Inc.