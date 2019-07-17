Contrasting of Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) and Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.16 N/A -12.20 0.00 Energy Fuels Inc. 3 5.93 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Centrus Energy Corp. and Energy Fuels Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Centrus Energy Corp. and Energy Fuels Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 11% -5.7% Energy Fuels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Centrus Energy Corp. and Energy Fuels Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Centrus Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centrus Energy Corp. -8.75% -0.32% -2.19% 41.63% -17.63% 85.21% Energy Fuels Inc. -3.93% -14.6% -8.19% -26.1% 28.71% -5.61%

For the past year Centrus Energy Corp. has 85.21% stronger performance while Energy Fuels Inc. has -5.61% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Centrus Energy Corp. beats Energy Fuels Inc.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.