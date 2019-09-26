Contrasting of Centric Brands Inc. (CTRC) and Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) and Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) compete against each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centric Brands Inc. 3 0.10 N/A -5.14 0.00 Gildan Activewear Inc. 37 2.44 N/A 1.46 26.98

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Centric Brands Inc. and Gildan Activewear Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centric Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gildan Activewear Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 9.7%

Volatility and Risk

Centric Brands Inc. has a beta of -0.93 and its 193.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Gildan Activewear Inc. on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Centric Brands Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gildan Activewear Inc. are 4.9 and 1.7 respectively. Gildan Activewear Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Centric Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Centric Brands Inc. and Gildan Activewear Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Centric Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gildan Activewear Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Gildan Activewear Inc. has an average price target of $40, with potential upside of 14.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Centric Brands Inc. and Gildan Activewear Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.3% and 83.3% respectively. Centric Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.03%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.4% of Gildan Activewear Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Centric Brands Inc. -1.46% -29.32% -16.92% -29.13% -50.09% -21.28% Gildan Activewear Inc. 0.08% 1.36% 8.46% 17.45% 55.06% 29.68%

For the past year Centric Brands Inc. has -21.28% weaker performance while Gildan Activewear Inc. has 29.68% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Gildan Activewear Inc. beats Centric Brands Inc.

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands. Its activewear products are used in various activities by individuals, such as work and school uniforms and athletic team wear, and other purposes to convey individual, group, and team identity. The Branded Apparel segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes branded family apparel, which includes athletic, casual, and dress socks, as well as underwear, activewear, sheer hosiery, legwear, and shapewear products. This segment markets its products under various brands, including Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Smart Basics, Gold Toe, G, PowerSox, Silver Toe, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Therapy Plus, Kushyfoot, and Secret Silky brands, as well as under licensing agreements under the Under Armour and Mossy Oak brands. Gildan Activewear Inc. serves wholesale distributors, mass-market retailers, department stores, national and regional chains, sports specialty stores, and price clubs. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.